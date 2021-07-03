New wildfires still cropping up around the High Desert in thunderstorms’ wake

Fire Alert

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Firefighters remained busy Friday, tackling seven new fires, the largest of which was Incident 494, a five-acre fire off of Highway 20 near the Oregon Badlands. Crews also were responding to two new starts Saturday morning, one east of Madras and a fire near Skyliner Road on the Deschutes National Forest.

Here's the full 9 a.m. Saturday update from the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center:

Engines are still mopping up Incident 494 on Prineville District BLM-managed lands Saturday morning. The wind-driven fire grew quickly and suppression efforts on the ground were assisted by Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATs) dropping several loads of retardant to slow the spread. Two engines remain assigned to the fire Saturday.

The largest fire in the Central Oregon remains the Wrentham Market Fire, currently estimated at 7,222 acres east of Dufur in Wasco County. It is now 78% contained. For more information on this fire, visit: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7589/

The Rattlesnake Fire is estimated at 5,479 acres, with 30% containment, burning on Prineville District BLM-managed lands in the area of South Junction campground and the Warm Springs Reservation. For more information on this fire, visit: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7592/

The Ryegrass Fire is holding at 1,102 acres east of the Maury Mountains and south of the Paulina Highway on Prineville District BLM lands. All containment lines held Friday and crews will continue mopping up Saturday to work toward containment.

There Dry Creek Fire (Incident 449) burning south of the historic Rager Ranger Station on the Prineville District BLM remains 53 acres Saturday morning. Fire lines held Friday and through the night and the 20 person hand crew and 10 smokejumpers assigned to the incident will continue mopping up Saturday.

The Sulphur Spring Fire (Incident 447) by Maupin Butte east of the Maury Mountains and south of Paulina Highway remains 81 acres, burning on Prineville District BLM lands. Several smokejumpers and a 10 person hand crew will continue to hold and improve containment lines and will use a helicopter to cool hot spots from interior burning.

The Black Mountain Fire (Incident 475) is in the area of Deep Creek on the Ochoco National Forest, 6-7 miles east of Big Summit Prairie. Three hotshot crews will continue to secure preliminary fire lines to contain the 150 acre blaze Saturday. A Type 1 helicopter will be available to assist in cooling hot spots.

The Bologna Fire (Incident 165, dispatched out of John Day) is about 7.5 miles east of Spray, and is 140 acres, 70% lined and 10% contained. It is burning on about 25 acres of Prineville District BLM-managed land with the remainder of the fire under the protection of the Oregon Department of Forestry. Multiple crews and three helicopters have been attacking the blaze, burning in grass and brush. Three structures are threatened by this fire.

With a return to hot and dry conditions over the holiday weekend, fire officials anticipate more fire starts to pop up in the next two weeks. The public is reminded that we remain in EXTREME fire danger and public use restrictions are in place on all federally managed public lands.

For up-to-date information on Central Oregon fires, visit www.centraloregonfire.org or www.twitter.com/CentralORFire.

Rattlesnake Fire Update – July 3, 2021 8 a.m.

Current Situation – The Rattlesnake Fire has burned 5,479 acres with 30% containment.

The fire is burning on Prineville District BLM managed lands in the area of South Junction campground, the Warm Springs Reservation and private lands. The Rattlesnake Fire continues to be managed under unified command of Warm Springs Incident Commander Lionel Smith and Type 3 Central Oregon Fire Management Service (COFMS) Incident Commander Larae Guillory.

There was minimal fire activity on the reservation side of the Deschutes. On the north and west side of the fire, crews worked on mopping up hot spots along the edges and working their way into the interior. There is still work to be done seeking out hot spots and mopping up as needed along the east, south, and southwest flanks. Drainages and steep ground in these areas are difficult and slow going for firefighters. Winds yesterday carried embers across the eastern line and started a small spot fire that crews were able to contain.

Closures - South Junction road and South Junction Campground are closed for updates check with Wasco County Sheriff’s office.

Evacuations - Trout Creek Campground and boat ramp on the Deschutes River is currently under a Level 2 (SET) evacuation. It is advised that boaters not use the Trout Creek boat ramp as a put-in or take-out at this time. If there are questions, please contact the Prineville BLM at (541) 416-6700.

Weather - Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90’s, with west winds increasing through the weekend. It is very dry with low relative humidity recoveries overnight. Fire officials anticipate more fire starts to pop up in the next two weeks. The public is reminded that we remain in EXTREME fire danger and public use restrictions are in place on all federally managed public lands. Ensure vehicles are parked in safe places, campfires are only in designated areas, spark arrestors are on chainsaws, chains on trailers are picked up and protected, and guidelines for fireworks for the 4th of July are followed.

For up-to-date information on Rattlesnake Fire visit: