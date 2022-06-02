Two C.O. debris burns doused after spreading; Oregon Dept. of Forestry reminds public of restrictions

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two wildfires reported Wednesday within the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Prineville-Sisters Unit were related to uncontrolled debris burns, officials said.

Burning of debris and other vegetation on lands protected by ODF require a permit and debris burning in Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson counties closed on May 31st for lands within many local fire districts.

Despite recent rain, fuels and vegetation in central Oregon continue to see the effects of long-term drought. Warm temperatures and wind can quickly dry fine fuels, allowing them to readily catch fire. Landowners should check with local fire departments or Oregon Department of Forestry to determine if burning is allowed.

The West River Road Fire was reported just after noon Wednesday, burning just less than an acre before firefighters from ODF and La Pine Rural Fire District were able to stop the spread. The larger Fremont Fire was reported at 2:30 p.m. north of Sisters. ODF firefighters worked alongside firefighters from the Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire Department, Cloverdale Rural Fire District, Black Butte Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service to control the fire at approximately two acres.

Areas where burning has been accomplished in the last few weeks, or even earlier this spring should be checked for smoke and heat. Carefully checking burn piles can be done with a bare hand; if the area is too hot to touch it should not be left unattended. Ensure fires are completely out by stirring with water and exposing any unburned material.

Do not cover the pile with mud or dirt and continue to check the area regularly. If you are unable to maintain control of your fire, or if it moves outside the intended burn area call 911 immediately.

Residents are encouraged to removed vegetation and down fuels from around their homes to create defensible space and increase the survivability of their home in case of a wildfire. At this time it is better to consider no-burn alternatives such as chipping or disposing of material at a landfill. If burning is the only alternative plan to cover the pile and burn after fall rains have reduced the risk of wildfire and fire season is terminated.

Landowners can be held financially responsible for the costs of putting the fire out and any damage caused by a fire if they are found to be negligent while burning or burning when burning is not allowed. The responsible party can also be cited for an uncontrolled fire. Debris burning includes field/pastures and irrigation ditch burning intended to reduce thatch as well as other agricultural type burning.

For additional information on ODF’s Central Oregon District, including contact information and unit offices, please visit www.ODFcentraloregon.com