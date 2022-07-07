Response Ready Oregon aims to change how state fights wildfires, boost coordination and collaboration

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- To meet the growing challenge of wildfire in the wildland-urban interface, the Office of the Oregon State Fire Marshal has launched Response Ready Oregon.

As part of the Response Ready Oregon initiative, the OSFM hired seven regional mobilization coordinators. These RMCs will be the local contact for fire chiefs on local response needs. For an interactive map with their contacts, visit the OSFM Field Staffing Map.

Their job is to collaborate with Fire Defense Board chiefs and local fire chiefs to develop, administer, and maintain strategies and plans to improve the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System (OFMAS).

Response Ready Oregon will provide extra capacity to local jurisdictions and Fire Defense Boards chiefs to collaboratively help with the following:

Modernized systems and technology that support the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System (OFMAS)

Assistance to the Oregon fire service by creation and enhancements of local and regional mutual aid plans

Assistance to Fire Defense Board chiefs during initial attack, assessment of fire, and requests for conflagration if necessary

Fire season readiness reviews

Assistance in determining fire service gaps and needs

Liaison with the emergency management community, ODF, and other state, tribal, and federal wildland fire partners

In addition, the Office of the State Fire Marshal has added capacity in its operations with statewide training, safety and planning to support the OFMAS.

Carly Keenan is speaking to a representative with the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office. She'll have the full report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.