Fast-moving new wildfire breaks out in The Dalles, prompting evacuations

THE DALLES, Ore. (KTVZ) — A fire that broke out in The Dalles along the Columbia River Gorge on Wednesday evening prompted evacuation orders and burned at least one home, KGW reported.

The Mile Post 87 Fire was located off Interstate-84, near milepost 87, on the east side of The Dalles — near a mobile home and RV park on a hill above the freeway, the station said.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office tweeted that it had mobilized two scooper planes to help stop the wildfire and support firefighters on the ground.

"The fire sparked this afternoon and quickly grew, pushed by gusty winds," OSFM said. "We are in contact with the local fire agencies and continue to evaluate the need for any additional support."

The Wasco County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders shortly before 7 p.m. on Wednesday night. Level 3 "Go Now" orders were issued for areas east of Veterans Drive from Summit Drive to Eightmile Road and Viewpoint Road. Level 2 "Get Ready" warnings were issued east of Eightmile Road to Company Hollow Road.

The evacuation area includes the Oregon Veterans' Home, a residential center for disabled veterans. However, WCSO later clarified that residents of the center are "sheltering in place," instead of evacuating.

"There are numerous fire engines surrounding the structure to protect the building, its residents and staff," the agency said in an update.