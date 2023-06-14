Skip to Content
Fire Alert

Fast-moving new wildfire breaks out in The Dalles, prompting evacuations

New wildfire near Interstate 84 in The Dalles prompted evacuations late Wednesday
KGW
New wildfire near Interstate 84 in The Dalles prompted evacuations late Wednesday
By
Published 9:34 PM

THE DALLES, Ore. (KTVZ) — A fire that broke out in The Dalles along the Columbia River Gorge on Wednesday evening prompted evacuation orders and burned at least one home, KGW reported.

The Mile Post 87 Fire was located off Interstate-84, near milepost 87, on the east side of The Dalles — near a mobile home and RV park on a hill above the freeway, the station said.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office tweeted that it had mobilized two scooper planes to help stop the wildfire and support firefighters on the ground.

"The fire sparked this afternoon and quickly grew, pushed by gusty winds," OSFM said. "We are in contact with the local fire agencies and continue to evaluate the need for any additional support."

The Wasco County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders shortly before 7 p.m. on Wednesday night. Level 3 "Go Now" orders were issued for areas east of Veterans Drive from Summit Drive to Eightmile Road and Viewpoint Road. Level 2 "Get Ready" warnings were issued east of Eightmile Road to Company Hollow Road.

The evacuation area includes the Oregon Veterans' Home, a residential center for disabled veterans. However, WCSO later clarified that residents of the center are "sheltering in place," instead of evacuating.

"There are numerous fire engines surrounding the structure to protect the building, its residents and staff," the agency said in an update.

Article Topic Follows: Fire Alert

Jump to comments ↓

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content