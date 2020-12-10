ATV burns at SE Madras home; owner burned pulling it from garage

Fire

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – An ATV under repair at a southeast Madras home caught fire Thursday afternoon, and the owner received some hand burns when he pulled it out of the garage to keep the flames from spreading, an official said.

Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 crews were dispatched around 1:45 p.m. to the reported vehicle fire on Southeast Kinkade Road, Deputy Fire Chief Kasey Skaar said. They arrived to find the ATV fully ablaze in front of a metal carport.

The owner was able to pull the ATV out of the garage before the fire spread. Skaar said he had burns to his hands that were checked by Jefferson County EMS, but the owner declined a trip to the hospital.

Fire crews quickly put out the blaze and checked for any fire in the garage, Skaar said. There was smoke and minor damage to the garage, including the garage door, along with damage to the carport. The ATV was a total loss.

The apparent cause of the fire was a trickle charger that was hooked to the ATV while the fuel line was repaired, Skaar said.

Fire crews remained on scene for about an hour. Madras police also assisted at the scene.