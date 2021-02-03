Fire damages NE Bend apartment; residents, neighbors evacuated

Fire

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A fire damaged a northeast Bend apartment early Wednesday afternoon, apparently causing no injuries but prompting the evacuation of eight residents and neighbors.

The fire was reported around 12:40 p.m. in an upstairs bedroom of a unit at the Mountain Glen Apartments at 900 NE Butler Market Road, initial reports indicated.

The fire-hit apartment and neighbors were evacuated from the four-unit building. Flames and smoke were showing as the first police and fire units arrived on the scene.

The fire was reported to be knocked down about 15 minutes after crews arrived. Firefighters were checking for any extension into the attic or neighboring units.

