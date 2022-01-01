New Year’s Day fire destroys 2 Madras mobile homes; traced to heater extension cord

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two Madras families lost their homes to fire on New Year’s Day when an extension cord connected to a portable heater apparently sparked a blaze at the Green Spot Mobile Home Park, officials said.

Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 crews were dispatched shortly after noon to the mobile home park on Southwest Highway 97, Captain Tom Jaca said. They arrived to find heavy flames and smoke coming from a mobile home, with two occupants out unharmed.

Firefighters working in temperatures in the teens evacuated residents from two homes on either side of the one that was burning, Jaca said. Madras police and Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies helped with crowd control and evacuation of homes behind the burning structure.

But the fire had spread to a home to the north as the first engine crew arrived, the captain said.

Crews were able to make an aggressive attack on the fire, Jaca said, but both structures were considered total losses. The American Red Cross was contacted to provide help to both displaced families.

Other mutual aid assistance was provided by Jefferson County EMS and Pacific Power.