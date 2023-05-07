Fire destroys NE Bend detached garage, spreads to home, trees, vehicles; neighbors evacuated

Cause under investigation; pets rescued unharmed

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire destroyed a detached garage in northeast Bend Saturday night and spread to the nearby home, trees and several vehicles, putting up tall flames and smoke and prompting initial evacuation of nearby homes, officials said Sunday.

Bend Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. to the reported fire in the 63000 block of Lamoine Lane, off Boyd Acres Road, Battalion Chief Scott Wyman said.

Crews arrived to find the detached garage engulfed in flames that were extended to the house, trees, several vehicles and a large amount of stored material on the property, Wyman said.

Bend Police assisted with the evacuations, and the Red Cross was called in to help the occupants.

Crews quickly extinguished the flames in the home and surrounding vehicles, while the garage fire was out within 15 minutes. Crews remained on scene for about three hours, performing overhaul.

On a quick initial search, two dogs and three cats were found and removed from the home, Wyman said. None were injured.

Bend Fire sent three engines, a ladder truck, an ambulance and three command and support vehicles. Mutual-aid assistance was provided by a Cloverdale Rural Fire District water tender.

The garage and vehicles were total losses, Wyman said. The home had a small amount of interior and attic fire damage, but smoke damage throughout. Losses were estimated at $150,000.

The fire originated in the detached garage, and Wyman said the cause remains under investigation.