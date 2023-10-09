Firebusters 2023, Day 1: Prevent cooking fires and have fun in kitchen
We kick off our week of Firebusters lessons with three simple tips to make for a safe, fun time in the kitchen for your family.
We kick off our week of Firebusters lessons with three simple tips to make for a safe, fun time in the kitchen for your family.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.