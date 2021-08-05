Oregon secretary of state seeks applicants for redistricting panel, if lawmakers don’t reach agreement

Government-politics

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan announced Thursday that she is inviting Oregonians to apply to serve on the Oregon People’s Commission on Redistricting, should lawmakers be unable to complete the task this fall after delayed Census data arrives.

Like her predecessors, Secretary Fagan is preparing for redistricting, in case she is needed. The People’s Commission will convene only if the Legislature misses its Sept. 27 deadline, and the Oregon Constitution requires Secretary Fagan to conduct redistricting. If convened, the commissioners will advise Secretary Fagan and her staff as they conduct public hearings and fulfill the secretary of state’s constitutional duty in legislative redistricting.

“Today, redistricting is the Legislature’s job. While I am optimistic they will pass a redistricting bill by the September 27 deadline, I owe it to Oregonians to be ready to go if they don’t,” Fagan said. “I made a commitment to Oregonians to convene a People’s Commission to advise me on redistricting, and that is exactly what I am preparing to do.”



The People’s Commission provides an opportunity for Oregonians, including those with experience working in historically excluded communities, to play a key role in advising Secretary Fagan if the Oregon Constitution requires that she perform legislative redistricting.

If convened, the commissioners will work directly with Secretary Fagan on her commitment to an open public process, including engaging with Oregonians in public hearings and other public education and community engagement opportunities. The commissioners will attend all public hearings, hear testimony from Oregonians, and advise Secretary Fagan and her staff on redistricting.



Oregonians seeking to serve on Oregon’s People’s Commission must complete the application at the Oregon Secretary of State’s website by September 2nd. Applicants must be at least 16 years of age and must be an Oregon resident since at least April 1, 2020.



“Redistricting matters because representation that reflects you, your family, and your community is the foundation of our democracy.” Fagan said.

The Oregon Secretary of State’s mission is to build trust so that Oregonians trust the public services that can make a difference in their everyday lives. The People’s Commission is central to a robust public process that gives Oregonians opportunities to be heard. If redistricting falls to the Secretary of State, we expect orientation for the People’s Commissioners to be September 29th. Public hearings would be held on the following days:

October 6 – evening hearing in Oregon Congressional District 4

October 7 – evening hearing in Oregon Congressional District 2

October 8 – evening hearing in Oregon Congressional District 5

October 9 – hearing in Oregon Congressional District 1

October 9 – hearing in Oregon Congressional District 3

October 12 – Commission debrief meeting

Additional information and the application for Oregon‘s People’s Commission can be found here.