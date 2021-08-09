Masks required at Oregon DMV offices due to COVID-19 surge

Government-politics

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Remember to bring your face mask when you go to a DMV office. Masks are required inside DMV offices and during drive tests conducted by DMV, regardless of vaccination status.

All state offices with public contact resumed this safety precaution July 30 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Oregon this summer. State offices are following the latest Oregon Health Authority guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.

OHA strongly recommends face masks in indoor public settings. For the latest news and guidelines for COVID safety, visit the OHA site.

Also, remember to check DMV2U.Oregon.gov whenever you need a DMV service.

DMV has added over 20 new on-line services to DMV2U including driver license renewal. You also can make an appointment for services that must be done in person – such as applying for a new license or the Real ID option for air travel. And you can see the most current COVID-19 safety requirements, location and hours of DMV offices near you.