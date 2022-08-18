Sunriver Police Chief Cory Darling set to retire; Michael Womer named new chief

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After four years at the Sunriver Police Department, and over 34 years in law enforcement, Police Chief Cory Darling is retiring at the end of August.

“Being the chief of Sunriver was a great way to wrap up a career. I have accomplished everything I wanted to accomplish in Sunriver, and now it’s time to turn it over to the next generation of law enforcement executives,” said Darling.

The Sunriver Service District Board unanimously voted at its Thursday meeting to appoint Michael Womer as the new police chief, effective Sept. 1.

Womer has over 28 years of experience in law enforcement and began with the Sunriver Police Department in January 2014. He has worked his way through the chain of command as an Officer, Acting in Capacity (AIC) Sergeant, and most recently as Lieutenant.

“I have had the tremendous opportunity to be mentored by Chief Darling, who is an exceptional leader and friend,” said Womer. “I look forward to taking on the new challenges that come with the position of police chief. I am honored and humbled by this opportunity, and grateful for the trust and confidence placed in me by the SSD Board, community members, and amazing officers of the Sunriver Police Department.”

Womer joined the US Navy in 1991 and spent most of his enlistment in the Naval Security Police and airport operations. He started his career at Washington County Sheriff’s Office in 1995.

A portion from his long list of professional accomplishments and honors includes graduating from the FBI National Academy in 2019 and currently serving as the President of the FBI National Academy Associates Oregon Chapter; supervising both the multi-agency Hostage Negotiation Team and High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) Drug Task Force; being awarded the WCSO Silver Medal of Valor, Oregon State Sheriff's Association (OSSA) Distinguished Action Award, and both the Oregon Peace Officers Association (OPOA) and OSSA Lifesaving Awards.

Womer is married and has four children, two grandchildren, and a beagle named Murphy. He enjoys golfing, paddleboarding, fishing, mountain biking, and traveling.

For more information, email ssdadmin@sunriversd.org or call 541-593-8622