Oregon tops HUD’s ‘House America’ goals to re-house hundreds of people, create homes with supportive services

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — The state of Oregon said Tuesday it has met the commitments it announced in August when it joined the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s House America initiative to address the nation’s homelessness crisis.

Oregon Housing and Community Services committed to re-housing 3,500 people by the year’s end and with the work of local partners, more than 4,300 individuals were re-housed. Local housing leaders also helped meet the goal of funding the creation of 214 permanent supportive homes for individuals and families experiencing chronic homelessness by the end of 2022, with 255 more in the pipeline.

“Like many of our partners across Oregon, OHCS does not accept homelessness as a fact of life. All people of Oregon are worth fighting for and deserve safe, stable, and affordable housing,” said OHCS Director Andrea Bell. “Let this milestone be yet another proof point that positive housing outcomes can prevail when we tackle the urgency of this challenge with community inform and data driven solutions that center humanity at the local, state, and federal levels.

"This is just the beginning of relentless efforts to end homelessness across Oregon’s beloved communities. To all the homeless service providers: thank you for your steadfast leadership and compassion in connecting people to housing. We see you and appreciate you.”

House America is a partnership between HUD, the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness and state and local leaders from over 105 communities across 31 states and territories to use resources from the American Rescue Plan to address the nation’s homelessness crisis.

Participating states and communities commit to achieving specific goals on the number of people experiencing homelessness that will be permanently housed and the number of affordable and supportive housing units that will be added to the development process by the end of 2022. These collective efforts aim to re-house at least 100,000 households experiencing homelessness nationwide and add at least 20,000 new affordable homes into the development pipeline.

OHCS and other House America partners have worked diligently with HUD and the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness to use federal, state, and local resources to help reach national goals.

“I congratulate Governor Kate Brown and Oregon Housing and Community Services for achieving the goals set under House America,” said Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “Because of their leadership, collaborative efforts, and commitment to proven Housing First solutions to homelessness, more than 4,300 Oregonians have a place to call home with more homes on the way. We encourage other states and localities to follow their lead to meet and exceed their respective House America goals.”