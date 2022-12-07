Crook County Library faces controversy over LGBTQ-related books

Prineville, Or. (KTVZ) -- Some Crook County community members are voicing frustration over LGBTQ-related books on the shelves at the Crook County Library, saying they should be labeled and removed from certain sections of the library.

At several recent board meetings, Crook County Library Director April Witteveen said residents stated they didn't want their kids exposed to that particular content.

Witteveen shared with NewsChannel 21 Wednesday that there's a surmountable lack of knowledge and understanding in how library procedures work.

The labeling and removal of LGBTQ books, as well as segregating them to a section of the library, is considered by others a violation of intellectual freedom, and could result in a loss in book materials, federal grants and other funding.

