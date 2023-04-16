Bill Bradbury, former Oregon secretary of state, dies at 73

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Former Oregon Secretary of State Bill Bradbury, a former state lawmaker who also made two unsuccessful runs for statewide office, died Friday, his family announced. He was 73.

Bradbury experienced unexpected medical complications during a six-month cruise around the world with his wife, Katy Eymann, according to the family statement reported by The Oregonian/Oregon Live and first reported by KATU.

Bradbury, a Democrat, served as Oregon’s secretary of state from 1999 to 2009. In 2002, he ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Republican Senator Gordon Smith. In 2010, he sought the Democratic nomination for governor, but lost in the primary to Gov, John Kitzhaber. Bradbury served a state Senate president during his time in the Legislature.

Bradbury, born and raised in Chicago, was diagnosed in 1981 with multiple sclerosis and coped for many years with the effects of the chronic disease of the central nervous system, using a Segway scooter to get around during his gubernatorial campaign.