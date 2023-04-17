‘Hit the ground running’: Rep. Chavez-DeRemer reflects on accomplishments of first 100 days in office
WASHINGTON (KTVZ) – Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore., said Monday she is celebrating several constituent service and legislative accomplishments completed during her first 100 days in office.
“As promised, my team and I have hit the ground running to deliver results for Oregonians, and I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish in these first 100 days," she said in a news release, which continues in full below.
"We've worked with hundreds of constituents – providing Oregonians with answers to questions and help with federal agencies. Between meetings in my D.C. office and meetings in the 5th District, I’ve also had the pleasure of visiting with local community college and high school students, farmers, manufacturers, small business owners, union workers, and more. I even held my first tele-town hall and Farm Bill listening session to learn more about Oregonians’ priorities.
“With these priorities in mind, I quickly secured seats on three important committees, and I did not waste any time backing legislation and putting forward proposals that would benefit Oregonians – including by helping introduce my first bipartisan bill: the Student Loan Disclosure Transparency Act.
"In the Education and the Workforce Committee, I successfully led two amendments supporting every parent’s right to have a voice in their child’s education, and both of my proposals passed the House. Additionally, I went to the southern border and immediately took action to deter fentanyl trafficking and ensure law enforcement have the resources they need.
“We’re just getting started, and I want to once again thank Oregonians in the 5th District for placing your trust in me to represent you in the halls of Congress. I love this job, and I’ll continue working tirelessly to ensure you have a seat at the policymaking tables in D.C.,” Chavez-DeRemer said.
Below are highlights from Chavez-DeRemer's first 100 days in office:
- Secured seats on three committees that deal with top issues impacting Oregon: Agriculture, Transportation and Infrastructure, and Education and the Workforce
- Passed two proposals through the Education and the Workforce Committee, and the full House of Representatives, that would help parents better understand the priorities of their children’s school
- Began confronting Oregon’s drug crisis by meeting with law enforcement and local leaders at the southern border to learn more about the problems they are facing – immediately taking action to deter fentanyl trafficking and protect first responders
- Helped lead a bill that passed in January to bolster U.S. energy and national security by protecting the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Helped introduce her first bipartisan bill, the Student Loan Disclosure Transparency Act
- Cosponsored a total of 35 bills, with 15 of them being bipartisan
- Closed 108 cases, successfully helping constituents with everything from passport requests to Social Security issues
- Sent nearly 1,000 responses to constituents via mail and e-mail
- Held her first tele-town hall and Farm Bill listening session
- Took questions from dozens of constituents and constituent groups, including Oregon firefighters, the Pacific Northwest Waterways Association, and the League of Oregon Cities
- Joined several caucuses that will give Oregonians a seat at the table on important policy discussions, including the Problem Solvers Caucus, the Congressional Hispanic Conference, and the Conservative Climate Caucus
- Led a bipartisan coalition in support of funding for the Bridge Investment Program, which is essential to the I-5 Bridge Replacement Project funding effort
- Successfully helped secure a $1.6 million grant for Bend Municipal Airport’s permanent air traffic control tower project