‘Hit the ground running’: Rep. Chavez-DeRemer reflects on accomplishments of first 100 days in office

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) – Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore., said Monday she is celebrating several constituent service and legislative accomplishments completed during her first 100 days in office.

“As promised, my team and I have hit the ground running to deliver results for Oregonians, and I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish in these first 100 days," she said in a news release, which continues in full below.

"We've worked with hundreds of constituents – providing Oregonians with answers to questions and help with federal agencies. Between meetings in my D.C. office and meetings in the 5th District, I’ve also had the pleasure of visiting with local community college and high school students, farmers, manufacturers, small business owners, union workers, and more. I even held my first tele-town hall and Farm Bill listening session to learn more about Oregonians’ priorities.

“With these priorities in mind, I quickly secured seats on three important committees, and I did not waste any time backing legislation and putting forward proposals that would benefit Oregonians – including by helping introduce my first bipartisan bill: the Student Loan Disclosure Transparency Act.

"In the Education and the Workforce Committee, I successfully led two amendments supporting every parent’s right to have a voice in their child’s education, and both of my proposals passed the House. Additionally, I went to the southern border and immediately took action to deter fentanyl trafficking and ensure law enforcement have the resources they need.

“We’re just getting started, and I want to once again thank Oregonians in the 5th District for placing your trust in me to represent you in the halls of Congress. I love this job, and I’ll continue working tirelessly to ensure you have a seat at the policymaking tables in D.C.,” Chavez-DeRemer said.

Below are highlights from Chavez-DeRemer's first 100 days in office: