(As) if you need a reminder: Today is Tax Day; state reminds you to file by midnight or seek extension

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Today is the deadline to file state and federal personal income tax returns. Taxpayers must file their return or an extension by midnight, the Oregon Department of Revenue reminded Tuesday.

Through last Friday, more than 1.5 million Oregonians had already filed their 2022 state personal income tax returns. Last year, more than 338,000 taxpayers filed their returns in the final few days before the Tax Day deadline. Before the end of the year, the Department of Revenue is expecting 2.2 million returns to be filed.

Filing electronically is the fastest way for taxpayers to get their refund, ODR reminded. Information on available software options, along with a list of organizations providing free or reduced cost assistance, can be found on the Department of Revenue website.

Those who file a paper return should make sure it’s postmarked by today or place it in one of the drop boxes available on both the east and west sides of the Department of Revenue Building in Salem, or outside the DOR offices in Portland, Gresham, Eugene, Medford, and Bend.

DOR staff were on hand in the atrium of the Salem headquarters building today to accept and stamp tax returns as having been filed timely.

Filing an extension.

Individuals who are not able to file by midnight can file an extension directly with the Oregon Department of Revenue or with the Internal Revenue Service. If the IRS extension is granted, the Oregon extension is automatically granted. A timely filed extension moves the federal tax filing deadline and the Oregon filing deadline to October 16.

Taxpayers should only request an Oregon extension if they:

Don’t have a federal extension.

Owe Oregon taxes.

Can’t file your return by April 18.

Remember that having a filing extension is not an extension to pay any tax owed. Taxpayers who can’t pay the full amount they owe, should file and pay what they can to avoid late filing penalties.

Visit www.oregon.gov/dor to get tax forms, see a list of approved tax preparation software products, check the status of your refund, or make tax payments. For questions not answered on their website, call 800-356-4222 toll-free (English or Spanish) or 503-378-4988 or email questions.dor@oregon.gov. For TTY (hearing or speech impaired), they accept all relay calls. Due to the number of calls Revenue receives during tax season, you may experience extended wait times.