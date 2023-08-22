Chavez-DeRemer joins bipartisan push to modernize passport services, ease backlog

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) – In response to unprecedented passport processing delays at the Department of State, Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05) recently joined several colleagues to introduce the Passport Modernization Act. The bipartisan proposal seeks to make the passport application process easier and more efficient.

The State Department is experiencing a post-pandemic travel surge, with a nearly 40 percent increase in passport application requests since 2022. This boom is overwhelming State Department resources, causing unworkable and frustrating delays for travelers. The Passport Modernization Act will enable the State Department to better serve Oregonians by increasing staff, updating the online passport system, and increasing congressional oversight.

“As the number of Americans traveling abroad continues trending upward, it’s clear more resources are needed to upgrade and streamline the passport application process. The bipartisan Passport Modernization Act would provide Oregonians with a less stressful travel experience by ensuring their applications can be completed in a timely manner. In the meantime, my team is always available to assist Oregonians who have problems getting their passport, and I encourage constituents to contact my office with any questions or problems they are experiencing,” Chavez-DeRemer said.

Specifically, this bill will:

Provide Special Hiring Authority to the Secretary of State to hire exclusively Passport and Visa Examining Series (GSA Code 0967) for three years;

Require the secretary to provide quarterly reports on processing times, delays, and methods that are being used to eradicate the backlog;

Require the Department of State to modernize the online passport filing system; and

Require the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to conduct a report on National Passport Information Center operations.

Oregonians who are applying or renewing a passport prior to international travel should keep the following in mind:

Demand for post-pandemic travel has resulted in a surge of passport applications, leading to a passport application backlog;

Passport applications should be submitted BEFORE an international trip is booked;

Applicants should visit the U.S. State Department’s website for a passport form at: travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports/how-apply.html;

Applicants should ensure their application is accurate and make sure paperwork and forms are complete; and

Applicants can check the status of their passport at: passportstatus.state.gov.

Full text of the bill is available HERE.