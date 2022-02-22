Jefferson County School District cancels classes due to snowy roads

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Due to the snowy weather and slick roads, Jefferson County School District 509J canceled classes for Tuesday.

The district said that along with no in-person instruction, there also would be np 509J Online, though online content will be available.

Meal services are also canceled, the district said.

There have been several crashes, including rollovers and slide-offs, across the region since the snow moved in Monday, though we've received no word of any serious injuries.

There have been several crashes, including rollovers and slide-offs, across the region since the snow moved in Monday, though we've received no word of any serious injuries.