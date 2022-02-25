Plans for new rodeo arena divide Crooked River Ranch residents

Homeowners association, some residents split on views of planned rodeo arena

CROOKED RIVER RANCH, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A proposal for a new rodeo arena in Crooked River Ranch has some homeowners frustrated and calling for changes in management.

Bill Burt, president of the CRR Club & Maintenance Association, wants to build a new rodeo arena and parking lot in an empty lot near Horny Hollow and Buffalo roads. The project would cost about $33,000.

Last year, a crowd gathered in June for the return of the Buckin' in the Canyon Rodeo, the first such event in 20 years, and the new arena was proposed to accommodate that event.

However, some homeowners in Crooked River Ranch are upset, saying they do not want the new arena. More than 30 residents signed a letter to the board, objecting to the plans and calling for ouster of the ranch manager and board president.

Crooked River Ranch resident Carol Orr says she's frustrated no public input has been considered and that some of the money will come from taxes.

Kevin Fiet feels similarly. Fiet told NewsChannel 21 on Friday that he loves Crooked River Ranch because of its rural, quiet environment. He says a new arena and corresponding parking lot would change that atmosphere, and not for the better, in his view.

Additionally, Fiet says he is uncomfortable with how organizers and members of the HOA have gone about proposing the new arena.

Carly Keenan is meeting with Burt, Orr and Fiet to talk about each of their perspectives on the rodeo and arena. She'll have the full story on NewsChannel 21 at Five.