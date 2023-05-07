Long, cool spring finally eases enough to allow ‘bud break’ in the vineyards at Maragas Winery in Culver

CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Doug Maragas, winemaker and vineyard manager at Maragas Winery in Culver, said Sunday he is very happy to finally see bud break at their vineyards in Culver and Warm Springs.

"The moisture has been great for the vines," he explained, "and as long as this year's autumn is warm, the vines should bear ripe fruit in spite of an approximate two- to three-week delay in the growing season."

Maragas says he feels that on the positive side, because of the delay in the vines waking, it is likely there won't be any surprise freezes to take out primary buds.

Much of the West Coast growing region experienced at least some freeze damage last year, which reduced crop sizes.

And one other big tradition at Maragas Winery is to mix music and wine-making. For example, there'll be live jazz next Sunday from 1-4 p.m., to celebrate the "bud break" -- and Mother's Day, of course.

"There's no cover charge, just bring your taste buds (pun intended!)" Doug says.