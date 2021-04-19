Sky View MS Principal Scott Olszewski named new La Pine HS principal

La Pine

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools Interim Superintendent Lora Nordquist announced Monday that Scott Olszewski has been selected to serve as the new principal at La Pine High School, starting July 1. Olszewski currently serves as principal at Sky View Middle School, a position he has served in for six years.

“We are thrilled to select Scott Olszewski to serve as La Pine High’s next principal. Scott has a deep commitment to the success of each and every student and to removing barriers that might get in the way of that success,” said Nordquist. “He is excited and passionate about serving the families of La Pine and will bring a strong collaborative spirit to his work.”

Prior to serving at Sky View, Olszewski was an assistant principal at Mountain View High School for three years and dean of students at Pilot Butte Middle School for four years. Olszewski also has seven years of classroom teaching experience in Bend and New Jersey.

Olszewski says he loves small school environments and looks forward to developing deep roots in the community in southern Deschutes County, where he and his family recently moved.

“I am really excited about what I’ve seen at La Pine High, including strong CTE programs and electives, and I am looking to help build on those opportunities and community connections,” said Olszewski. “I want students in La Pine to have the same opportunities as students in Bend or anywhere else.”

During his first year, he wants to become part of the community and the great things already happening in La Pine, and then looks to expand, build and strengthen community partnerships. Olszewski is also looking forward to working with high school students.

“I love how high school students ask great questions, engage in deeper level conversations and think about their futures in meaningful ways. I learned a lot from the high school students at Mountain View, and I plan to learn a lot from the students at La Pine High School as well,” said Olszewski.

Olszewski will begin July 1; following interim principal Anne-Marie Schmidt.