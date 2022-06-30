La Pine Frontier Days return at a new, larger location, along with new activities for all to enjoy

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- La Pine Frontier Days kicks off Friday morning and continues into the Fourth -- a fun-filled tradition at a new, bigger location.

The La Pine community has been preparing for four days of fun-filled activities, including some new features. People were busy Thursday with preparations at the site, getting it ready for opening day.

Frontier Days has been a tradition for the community dating back to 1976. The event happened last year, despite Covid, but took a year off in 2020. Workers have been setting up the stage, fish pond and tents for the last few weeks across the new and larger site at 16260 Sixth Street.

Ann Gawith and her husband have been involved in Frontier Days since 1998, and Ann became president of the La Pine Frontier Days Association in 2002.

"So 24 years, for me," Gawith said. "It just always does my heart good to see the vendors come in and see all the hard work come together, and hopefully we can take a minute to relax and enjoy the music, and have a beverage, and enjoy the fruits of our labors.

Gawith said people can expect to see the midway completely reconfigured at the new site. The stage was moved to the center, there's plenty of shade, and with the bigger location, there's more places for people to sit.

Bounce houses and stick-pony endurance rides have been added for the kids.

The Rendezvous Village is another new addition. There are tipis set up, and two mountain men will demonstrate old-fashioned kids games like hoop rolling, tomahawks, and bows and arrows.

There will be a wide variety of fun activities to partake in, from apple pie contests to a men's beautiful legs contest and beard and mustache competitions, along with the traditional Fourth fireworks, a fun run, the 21st annual Grand Prix Lawnmower Race and much more.

I asked Meghan Edwards, who will be working the event, what she's looking forward to the most.

"I'm looking forward to all the food, for sure, and the fish pond for sure," she said. "And all the people."