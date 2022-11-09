‘Drive With a Deputy’: La Pine HS students learn lessons, tips on road safety, preparedness from DCSO

(Update: Adding video, comments from deputies, students)

'All the help I can get is perfect,' student says

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- La Pine High School students learned tips and tricks about vehicle safety at La Pine's first Drive With a Deputy event on Tuesday.

Students got behind the wheel with a deputy in the high schooler's car. It was the first of its kind for the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.

Kara Kerr is one of a dozen high school students chosen to participate in the event.

"For younger teenagers, I think it's an amazing opportunity to get a better sense of the things you need in order to be a good driver," Kerr said.

DCSO Public Information Officer Sergeant Jayson Janes said, "It's a great way for us to interact with high school students in our area."

"It's a great way for us to give them some safety tips," Janes added.

Students learned how to safely parallel park, brake and accelerate, along with backing up.

Deputy Danny Graham said, "One of the things we talked about for backing is getting up on your hip, and looking at your back window. Not just relying solely on mirrors, but using all clear visions that you can to look behind you. and also looking at what's on your sides of your vehicle as you're backing up, and watching your front end as well."

Student A.J. Johnson said, "We learned how to parallel park in different scenarios, and reversing through different obstacles. So that was interesting and cool -- something new to learn, because I haven't. Personally, just new (at) driving. All the help I can get is perfect."

Students also learn about vehicle maintenance -- changing tires and changing the oil.

There was also an impaired driving station, where students donned goggles to simulate driving impaired.

Troy Shipman said, "I learned that driving drunk is very difficult. We didn't actually -- it was a simulation, but it was very hard. The driving test is very difficult, as well."

The driving tips for teens are timely, with winter weather making driving more of a challenge.

"We want them to make it through their high school years, safely while they're out there on the road," Janes said.

Graham said the Drive With a Deputy event serves as a confidence booster, which I definitely noticed.

Before getting the instruction, some of the students were doubting their ability to parallel park.