today at 10:23 PM
Published 10:22 PM

Bend’s Crux Fermentation Project is brewing up something different — a new whiskey

This is the second time Crux Fermentation Project has made a whiskey. Crux worked with Pursuit Distilling Company to make this straight bourbon whiskey, being bottled Monday.

The whiskey focuses on a toffee flavor, mixed with fruity flavors of fig and grapefruit.

The Crux twist to it all is that it was aged for two years in barrels that were used for Crux’s “Lost Love” stout. This gives the whiskey a familiar rye profile.

The whiskey goes on sale Friday. There’s also an event at its tasting room on Division Street.

Tracee Tuesday

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Tracee here.

