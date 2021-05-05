Madras-area man struck, killed while walking on Highway 97

Madras

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Madras-area man was struck by a car and killed late Tuesday night as he walked on Highway 97, police said Wednesday.

Police and others responded around 11: 20 p.m. to the reported crash on South Highway 97 near L Street, in an area where the speed limit increases from 25 to 35 mph, Detective Sergeant Steve Webb said.

First responders found a 59-year-old area resident had been struck by a four-door car. He died at the scene, Webb said.

The victim was walking on the west side of the southbound lane, the sergeant said. He added that the man was dressed in dark clothing and was in an area where there are no sidewalks or crosswalks.

The driver stopped and remained on scene to speak with police, Webb said, and has continued to cooperate in the investigation.

The victim’s name was withheld until family members can be notified. Results of the investigation will be forwarded to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Madras police were assisted at the crash scene and in the investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, Jefferson County Fire, Jefferson County EMS and ODOT.