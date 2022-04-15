Madras plans $300,000 ‘Safe Routes to School’ sidewalk project this summer

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Madras is about to use a $300,000 grant from the ODOT Safe Routes to School Construction Grant Program for a two-block sidewalk and infrastructure project along a designated route for students at Madras Elementary and Madras High School.

Improvements along this route will greatly increase safe walking and biking routes for students and all members of the community, a city official said Friday.

The city was awarded the grant in late 2020 to replace a two-block section on 7th Street between “B” and “D” streets, which is one of the busiest streets in town.

"The project will include replacing sidewalks, adding ADA ramps, new curbing, drainage, and paving,” said Public Works Coordinator Michele Quinn.

Quinn told NewsChannel 21 the project is out to bid, with bids due April 26 and the project planned for this summer. If due to inflation since 2020 the bids don't come in under budget, the city "may have to look at additional funding," she added.

The route being upgraded is also adjacent the largest and most-utilized city-owned park, Sahalee Park, which provides additional positive impact for the community.

ODOT received 99 applications for the Safe Routes to School Competitive Construction Grant Program and awarded funding to 43 projects for a total of $28.3 million in 2020. These projects support under-resourced communities in constructing safer walking, biking, and rolling routes with investments in infrastructure such as crossings, sidewalks and bike lanes, and flashing beacons.

“Funding from grants like the ODOT Safe Routes to Schools grant are critical for smaller cities like Madras. City staff pursue millions of grant dollars every year to improve or expand city infrastructure. While we may not be awarded all that we pursue, every dollar helps build a better place for our residents to live, work and play,” stated City Administrator Gus Burril.