Driver rescued after crashing into creek in OR

SCAPPOOSE, OR (KPTV ) — A driver was rescued Friday morning after they crashed into a creek along Highway 30.

Scappoose Fire and Columbia River Fire & Rescue responded to the report of a crash near Highway 30 and Scappoose Vernonia Highway.

Oregon State Police said the driver, identified as Kayla Jeanne Leatherman, 22, of St. Helens, was westbound on the highway when she claimed to have fallen asleep at the wheel, crossed into the eastbound lanes then went off the highway, flipped the vehicle and into the Scappoose North Fork Creek.

The vehicle was swept away by the current and came to a rest directly under the bridge.

OSP said Leatherman was yelling for help for about two and a half hours before two kids heard her calls and called 911.

According to OSP, Leatherman told troopers that she had been out with friends in Portland and consumed alcohol during dinner. Leatherman said she dropped a friend off near OHSU at around 1:30 a.m., but did’t remember anything after that.

OSP said there were no signs of impairment seen during tests.

The vehicle will be removed during daylight hours.

Traffic along Highway 30 was affected while crews were on scene.

