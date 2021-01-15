Woman accused of intentionally hitting woman with her car for 2nd time in 3 years

National & World

WILMINGTON, New Hanover County (WLOS) — A North Carolina woman is accused of intentionally hitting another woman with her car, in a crime similar to one she committed nearly exactly three years ago.

Wilmington Police were called to Moore Plaza to investigate a reported vehicle versus pedestrian crash and found a woman, 20, with injuries. she was hospitalized and listed in critical but stable condition as of Thursday night.

Investigators said Shadasia Ellison, 22, had purposely run over the victim with her car during an argument.

Ellison left the scene, but police said she was taken into custody a few miles away.

Almost exactly three years ago, officials said Ellison committed a similar crime; in January of 2018, she purposely hit 19-year-old Tameka Cooper with her vehicle on Willard St.

Cooper suffered a minor leg injury and Ellison was charged with child abuse, felony hit and run with injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, reckless driving wanton disregard, attempted first-degree murder, and probation violation.

Police are still determining charges for Thursday’s incident.

