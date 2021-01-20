Man out on bond for attempted murder shot by stepdad, deputies say

National & World

Baldwin Co., AL (WALA) — A Baldwin County man was still in critical condition two days after being shot in the chest. That’s according to investigators with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office who said Colton Sims was shot by his stepdad during an altercation at the family’s home and flown to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

The incident happened Sunday, January 17, 2021 on Sims Rd. in the Boonville community near Atmore. Deputies said it appears Sims first got into an argument with his mother, which then turned physical. At some point, they said Sims’ stepfather pulled out a pistol and shot Sims once in the chest. The stepfather was not arrested.

“Based on the witness statements and the information that we have so far, it seems to lean toward a self-defense type of situation so again, that’s something that we’ll continue to evaluate and look at,” explained Capt. Clint Cadenhead with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Sims is both victim and suspect in this case and is no stranger to law enforcement. This isn’t the first time Sims has been shot by another family member at the same home. In December of 2019, deputies said Sims exchanged gunshots with his uncle which put him in the hospital. While being treated at University Hospital in Mobile, he was accused of assaulting a hospital worker.

Sims was already facing charges in three jurisdictions at the time of this latest incident.

“He’s on bond with Baldwin County, Monroe, and the city of Mobile.”

Colton Sims awaiting trial for assault second in Mobile for the hospital incident, attempted murder, and several other charges for the 2019 alleged shootout with his uncle and another attempted murder charge in Monroe County where officials there said he tried to run over a deputy in 2015.

This investigation is ongoing. Deputies say Sims is still in critical condition and need to speak with him and the DA’s Office before deciding if charges are warranted.

