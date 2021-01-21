CT man accused of pinning officer seen being crushed by door during Capitol riot

National & World

RIDGEFIELD, CT (WFSB) — A Connecticut man was charged for his participation in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, specifically for pushing against a D.C. Metropolitan police officer who was crushed by a door.

On Tuesday, police arrested Patrick Edward McCaughey III of Ridgefield and charged him with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; civil disorder; entering restricted building or grounds; and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

According to the U.S. Dept. of Justice (DOJ), McCaughey was seen in a video posted on YouTube using a clear police riot shield “to physically push against the left side of an officer’s body.”

That officer was identified as D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges, who was pinned between the clear police riot shield being held by McCaughey and the lower west terrace door, the DOJ said.

The video, which has been widely seen, shows Hodges screaming out in pain.

Justice officials then said as Hodges was pinned to the door, a separate rioter ripped off the officer’s gas mask, exposing his bloodied mouth.

“It was one of the three times that day where I thought, this might be it,” Officer Hodges told Channel 3.

“As McCaughey was using the riot shield to push against the officer, numerous other rioters behind and around McCaughey appeared to add to the weight against the officer,” the DOJ said.

“The vicious attack on Officer Hodges was abhorrent and quintessentially un-American,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Michael R. Sherwin. “It is my pledge that anyone involved in violent attacks on law enforcement at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“McCaughey’s alleged actions were an assault on Officer Hodges, the Capitol, and the rule of law itself. Even after days of seeing so many shocking and horrific scenes from the siege on the U.S. Capitol, the savage beating of D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Hodges stands out for the perpetrator’s blatant disregard for human life,” said Steven M. D’Antuono, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office. “Patrick McCaughey’s actions were violent, barbaric, and completely out of control. The FBI will relentlessly pursue individuals who took part in this activity and we will continue our unwavering commitment to ensure all those responsible for assaults on law enforcement officers are brought to justice.”

McCaughey is expected to appear in court in New York on Wednesday before appearing in Washington D.C.

Channel 3 went to his home in Ridgefield following his arrest, but no one answered the door.

The ATF and FBI continue to urge the public to report suspected use of explosive devices, or violent, destructive acts associated with the recent unrest. Anyone with information can call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via ReportIt.com.

The FBI is looking for individuals who may have incited or promoted violence of any kind. Anyone with digital material or tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at fbi.gov/USCapitol.

