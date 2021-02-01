2 toddlers die after being pulled from County pond

National & World

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — Sheriff’s deputies say two toddlers have died after being pulled from a pond near their home in Central Florida.

Seminole County Sheriff’s officials said the children were reported missing from their home near Longwood around 7:20 p.m. Sunday. Deputies searched the area around Highcroft Point townhomes and found the children in the pond.

The children were taken to a hospital where they later died.

The children, who are siblings, were identified as David Sparks, 2, and Davielle Sparks, 3, officials said.

Officials with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said their hearts go out to the family of the toddlers.

