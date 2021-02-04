Man accused of committing series of armed robberies

National & World

YORK COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPMT) — Police have charged a 33-year-old York man accused of committing a spree of armed robberies last month in and around the city.

Angel Luis Sanjulio-Diaz, of the 300 block of East College Avenue, has been charged with committing at least two armed robberies in January — both at a Sunoco gas station and convenience store on the 1300 block of Mt. Rose Avenue. Those alleged incidents occurred on Jan. 10 and Jan. 18, according to Spring Garden Township Police.

Police say Sanjulio-Diaz was charged officers performing a search of his apartment recovered clothing similar to that worn by the suspect in the Sunoco robberies. Specifically, police say, the suspect was wearing a distinctive Champion winter coat over a hooded red sweatshirt on the Jan. 10 incident, and a black shirt with distinctive lettering in the Jan. 18 incident.

Those items of clothing were found in Sanjulio-Diaz’s bedroom, police say.

Additionally, Sanjulio-Diaz matched the physical description of the suspect provided to police by witnesses and taken from surveillance footage at the Sunoco store, according to police.

Police say in both robberies, Sanjulio-Diaz pulled up his clothing to show workers at the store he was carrying a handgun in the waistband of his pants.

Sanjulio-Diaz is charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of theft by unlawful taking, and two counts of receiving stolen property.

