Man in critical condition after he was found hanging in his cell

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

Kenosha County, Wisconsin (Kenosha News) — Aman is in critical condition after he was found hanging in his cell at Kenosha County Jail on Tuesday night.

The 25-year-old Kenosha man, who was being held at the jail on a probation hold pending new charges, was found hanging from bedding in his cell at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday by a correctional officer doing cell checks.

According to a statement from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, staff did CPR until jail medical staff and rescue workers from the Kenosha Fire Department arrived, but the man remained unresponsive. He was taken to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, where he was reported to be in critical condition.

The man had been held at the jail since Feb. 2. His name is being withheld by law enforcement.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, investigators from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office are conducting the investigation into the incident based on an agreement between the two departments. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office will be the lead agency in the investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.