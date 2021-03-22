6-year-old girl battling rare disease during pandemic with incredible spirit and bravery

National & World

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — At first glance, you would never know 6-year-old Adisyn Wilson was fighting a rare kidney disease.

“It’s kind of hard,” Adisyn Wilson said. “Going to the hospital every single month or week.”

Her mother Jennifer Wilson said in August of 2020 Adisyn was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease. Her kidneys have deteriorated it’s affected her heart and lungs.

“There are many nights where I’m just crying,” Wilson said.

She now requires dialysis and will be in remission for at least a year. Wilson said after that the process for a transplant can begin.

Jennifer says it’s been hard managing all of this especially in the middle of a pandemic.

“She has had eight hospital stays since August and five surgeries since December. It’s been a lot and even though she’s going through all of this she’s still able to be positive and smile,” Wilson said.

Adisyn has created a cooking YouTube channel. It’s full of healthy recipes for other kids with kidney problems.

