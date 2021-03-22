City councilor Kim Janey ‘thrilled’ to become Boston’s first Black, first female mayor

National & World

BOSTON (WCVB) — Boston City Council President Kim Janey is on the doorstep of a historic promotion.

After the U.S. Senate’s expected vote to confirm Mayor Marty Walsh’s nomination to serve as Secretary of Labor on Monday, Janey is expected to take an oath of office on either Tuesday or Wednesday to become the 55th mayor of Boston.

The Roxbury native is set to become the first woman and first Black person to hold the city’s top job.

“It’s great. It’s wonderful,” Janey said during an episode of WCVB’s “CityLine,” which aired Sunday. “I’m really excited about what this means for our city, how far our city has come. We certainly still have work to do, but it is a really exciting time for our city. So I couldn’t be more thrilled to be stepping into this role.”

Janey currently serves as the president of the Boston City Council and represents the city’s 7th District. She was first elected in 2017 and became the first woman to represent that district, which includes Roxbury along with parts of the South End, Dorchester and Fenway.

Three other Boston city councilors — Andrea Campbell, Annissa Essaibi George and Michelle Wu — have already declared their candidacy for the 2021 mayoral race, as well as State Rep. Jon Santiago, former Boston economic development chief Jon Barros and former hotel manager Dana Depelteau.

During her appearance on “CityLine,” Janey did not say whether she would join the field and vie for a permanent role as mayor of Boston.

“I have been really focused on the transition; laser-like focus on the transition,” Janey said. “I will, obviously, give this some serious thought. I know a lot of people are running, but my immediate focus is to run the city.

“I will make any announcements about future plans in the near future, and certainly will let you know what I’m thinking,” she added.

The Senate’s vote on Walsh’s nomination is expected to occur Monday evening. After he formally resigns, Janey can take the oath of office to replace him.

