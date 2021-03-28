Vaccine clinic held at barbershop

National & World

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — It might be the most stylish place around to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gee’s Clippers in Milwaukee held its first of four weekend vaccine clinics on Saturday, March 27. The owner said the clinic provides a convenient combination, especially for people who spend their Saturdays at the salon or barbershop.

“Come right to Gee’s Clippers, get a haircut and get a vaccine,” said owner Gaulien “Gee” Smith. “A lot of clients have a better relationship with their barber than they do their physician. So what better place to have a vaccine administered than a barber shop?”

Smith invited the community to come get the COVID-19 vaccine through a partnership with Hayat Pharmacy.

“People are familiar with the area. They have a beautiful room in the back for the wellness checks and everything, so we thought it would be great to have a clinic out here,” said Dimmy Sokhal, a pharmacist with Hayat Pharmacy.

Smith and some of his barbers like Jon Ragland also got the shot. They said they want to set an example.

“I think it’s cool for people in the community to see us stepping up and then may be that help some other people step up and do it, too,” Ragland said.

Smith said he does understand the vaccine hesitancy.

“I can understand why individuals feel a way about getting the vaccine for various reasons: from back in the days when vaccines came out when they used African Americans as guinea pigs and things of that nature, or even some talk about how quick the vaccine came out,” he said.

But he’s hoping to snip away some of the mistrust.

“We’re able to have a conversation with them where they’re comfortable. They can ask the questions which they have in their mind,” Sokhal said.

Gee’s Clippers will also hold vaccine clinics the next three Saturdays. They recommend making an appointment, but they’re also accepting walk-ins.

“I’m just glad to be able to be a part of healing the community,” Smith said.

