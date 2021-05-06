Dad shielded 5-year-old daughter from tornado

National & World

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (KTVT) — Rob Parker was home with his 5-year-old daughter Paizlee Monday night, May 3 when an EF-2 tornado hit.

“Everything is totaled, it’s just totaled,” Rob said. “It wiped us out.”

Rob and his daughter were inside when their roof collapsed. He grabbed a blanket and wrapped it around the little girl, then put his arms around her and held on tight.

“I wasn’t going to let her go,” he said. Rob said they were thrown about 40 feet.

He was left with multiple injuries.

Neighbors jumped in to help until medics could get him to the hospital.

Incredibly, Paizlee only suffered a few scratches.

“It’s a miracle,” said Rob’s older daughter, Blaise. “It’s like our prayers have worked.”

Blaise lives about three hours away from her dad.

While she couldn’t get there to help him in person, she set up a GoFundMe page that’s raised more than $13,000.

“I’m so grateful to how many people have wanted to donate clothes and just want to donate toys for my sister, and even clothes for my dad to because I mean they both lost everything,” she said.

“I’m just thankful for everybody, and thank them for what they’re doing for us because it’s a Godsend,” Rob said.

Those looking for ways to help, the family could use clothing.

Blaise said Paizlee loves to read and she could use school supplies.

The Stagecoach Cowboy Church in Waxahachie is taking donations.

