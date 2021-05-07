106-year-old cheered as he gets 2nd dose of COVID vaccine

National & World

SAN JOSE, California (KPIX) — Workers at a COVID vaccination clinic in San Jose had a gave recognition to a special recipient of the vaccine, a man who was alive during the last global pandemic more than a century ago.

Staffers at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center cheered as 106-year-old Ton Tran received his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Tran was wheeled into the vaccine clinic Thursday morning to applause by the delighted staff and fellow vaccine recipients.

“He was so excited, he dressed up for the occasion,” his daughter said.

Valley Med Center said Tran was given a T-shirt that reads, “GET VACCINATED” and a pin saying “Vaccinated” in the hopes he’ll be an ambassador in the community for those who may still be on the fence about getting the vaccine.

