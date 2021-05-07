2 teens die in head-on crash with semi

National & World

SHEBOYGAN, Wisconsin (Wisconsin State Journal) — Two Sheboygan teenagers died in a head-on crash involving their car and a semitrailer truck in Columbia County, the State Patrol said.

The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 33 and Polinske Road in the town of Marcellon near Pardeeville, Sgt. Craig Morehouse said in a report.

An eastbound 2009 Pontiac G6 containing a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old from Sheboygan collided head-on with a westbound 2016 Kenworth semi driven by William S. Butcher, 27, of Eau Claire, on Highway 33, Morehouse said.

The State Patrol and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating which vehicle was possibly traveling in the wrong lane, Morehouse said.

The two teens died at the scene. Butcher suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, Morehouse said.

The names of the teens will not be released because they are juveniles, Morehouse said.

