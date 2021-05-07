KC Mothers in Charge works to help those affected by violence

National & World

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Fifty-five people have been killed this year in Kansas City. At every crime scene, not only do police answer the call, but also mothers.

“Our community was hit last night,” said Rosilyn Temple, founder of KC Mothers in Charge.

Most of the time they’re responding to homicides. Temple said she was up most of the night helping grieving families who lost a loved one.

“I’ve been at plenty of scenes where you are at one scene and you’re called to another,” Temple said.

She said she predicts it will be a bad year for murders because of economic stress, pandemic tension, and untreated mental health issues.

“Talking to a counselor, a therapist, we were raised in an era where if you did that, you were crazy. No, you’re not crazy,” she said.

At each homicide, she said understands the pain. Her 26-year old son was murdered 10 years ago in Kansas City.

“We need people to say, ‘We are sick and tired of being sick and tired of people losing their lives by the hands of the people in our community,'” Temple said.

To curb the trend, she says people need to volunteer and know their neighbors.

“If you know people that’s having issues, having some mental health issues, having some different challenges in life, talk to them. Seek out some help for them. Guide them in a way that they can get some help, you know?” Temple said.

These mothers never thought they’d lose a loved one to violence. Now, they work to save others.

“If we can just save one life, that’s a lot of lives,” Temple said.

Kansas City police offer $25,000 for tips leading to an arrest in every murder case.

KC Mothers in Charge will hold its next crime-prevention outreach Saturday at 11 a.m. at Sycamore Park.

