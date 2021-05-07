What we know about the 2017 encounter that led to Derek Chauvin’s second indictment

National & World

Derek Chauvin, who was convicted last month on state murder charges in the death of George Floyd, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with a separate incident involving a teen in 2017.

A federal grand jury on Friday also indicted Chauvin and three other former Minneapolis police officers in Floyd’s death, alleging the officers violated Floyd’s constitutional rights, according to court documents filed in federal court in Minnesota.

A separate, two-count indictment charged Chauvin with willfully depriving a Minneapolis resident who was 14 at the time of “the constitutional right to be free from the use of unreasonable force by a police officer,” according to a statement from the US Justice Department.

One count in the separate indictment alleged that on September 4, 2017, Chauvin — without legal justification — held the teenager by the throat and struck the teenager multiple times in the head with a flashlight, the statement said.

The indictment also said the offense “included a dangerous weapon — the flashlight — and resulted in bodily injury to the teenager,” the statement said.

The second count alleged that Chauvin “held his knee on the neck and the upper back of the teenager even after the teenager was lying prone, handcuffed, and unresisting, also resulting in bodily injury,” according to the statement.

Another federal indictment said Derek Chauvin deprived Floyd of the right to be free from “unreasonable seizure, which includes the right to be free from the use of unreasonable force by a police officer.”

Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng were also charged in connection with their failure to intervene in Chauvin’s use of unreasonable force, per the indictment. Chauvin, Thao, Kueng and the fourth officer, Thomas Lane, all face a charge for failing to give Floyd medical aid.

Thao, Kueng and Lane also face state charges, including aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. They have pleaded not guilty, and their joint trial is expected to this summer.