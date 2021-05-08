Man charged with 53 counts of sexual activities with minors

National & World

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Rutherford County man has been charged with 53 counts of sexual activities involving girls aged from 11 to 14-years-old.

Spencer Gray, 22, of Old Lancaster Road was indicted on the charges by the Rutherford County grand jury after a three-month investigation by a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective.

The investigation originally began when a parent notified the sheriff’s office about Gray that led detectives to identify six other victims. Detectives believe there are more to come forward at this point.

“He reached out on social media and allegedly used any means necessary to exploit these children,” said Detective Austin Mobbs.

Gray was accused of communicating on multiple social media platforms to reach the girls including, but not limited to, Snap Chat and Instagram.

“We are asking parents to speak with their children to find out if they had contact with Spencer,” Mobbs said.

Parents may contact Mobbs by calling 615-904-3094 or emailing him at dmobbs@rcsotn.org.

Gray indictments include:

One count of rape.

Nine counts of statutory rape.

One count of solicitation of rape of a child.

One count of sexual battery.

One count of solicitation of a minor for sexual activities.

Twenty-six counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Fourteen counts of solicitation of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Gray was also indicted for purchasing and providing alcohol to the girls.

Gray was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center where he is being held on $325,000 bond until his scheduled hearing date in Circuit Court.

