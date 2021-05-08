Man says crowd of Portland marchers surrounded, assaulted him

National & World

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Joe Hall has a long recovery ahead of him.

“[I have a] partially collapsed left lung, two lower vertebrae fractured,” Hall said, on top of five broken ribs, a broken collar bone and head trauma.

Hall spoke to FOX 12 from his Legacy Emanuel hospital bed. He says he doesn’t regret anything he did Thursday afternoon as he encountered a crowd of people in the street in North Portland.

“I stood my ground and I would do it all over again,” Hall said.

The Portland Police Bureau got several calls Thursday shortly after 12 p.m. about the group, which was making its way through north Portland with ‘JFPK’ signs and drums. Witnesses reported seeing people in the crowd openly carrying firearms and wearing tactical gear.

Hall, who is a local handyman and was driving his pickup through the area, said he got stopped by the crowd in the street and other vehicles that were blocking his way along North Alberta near Michigan Avenue.

“All of a sudden these agitators come out, screaming, pounding on my truck,” Hall said.

After trying to drive around the group, Hall said he stopped and got out of his pickup because he thought he hit something.

“By this time I’ve got five people surrounding my vehicle, AR-15s, AK-47s,” Hall said.

According to Hall, people in the group were calling him derogatory, racially-charged names and pointing weapons at him. While his truck door was open, Hall said someone took his keys and a less-lethal firearm, so Hall grabbed his pistol.

“I pulled my .38 out of my right pocket and pointed it at the ground and told them if a weapon points at me again, I will shoot to eliminate the threat,” Hall said.

Hall told FOX 12 he is a disabled veteran who served in the Marine Corps and Army Reserves.

Hall said shortly after he showed he had a pistol, somebody tackled him to the ground and took the handgun. Hall says people started kicking and hitting him.

Videos posted to social media show the event unfolding, with posters praising the crowd member’s disarming of the man in captions and comments.

A neighbor who spoke to FOX 12 said she saw part of the scuffle from her window.

“It looked like he was face down and then people were kneeling on top of him,” Hannah Morris said.

Hall said he thought he was going to die, and wants to know why Portland police didn’t intervene after receiving other calls about the group. A driver near Interstate Avenue and Killingsworth reported that the crowd smashed out their back window and slashed their tires.

After he recovers from his injuries, Hall says he’s packing up and leaving the city.

“I’m done, I’m done working in Portland,” Hall said, “I’m shutting my business down and I’m probably not going to be coming back.”

Hall filed a police report for assault, and said he will be pursuing bias crime charges based on what people were shouting at him.

FOX 12 reached out to one of the march organizers on Twitter but did not get a response. PPB has not released any updates on the investigation or whether there have been any citations or arrests.

