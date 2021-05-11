1-month-old baby killed in dog attack; family devastated

National & World

NORWICH, Connecticut (WFSB) — A 1-month-old baby died after being attacked by a dog in Norwich on Monday night.

Police said around 8:30 p.m. officers responded to a home on McKinley Avenue for the report of a dog attack.

When officers arrived, they discovered that the infant had been attacked by the family’s dog. They said they tried to save the baby, but the child succumbed to the injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dog was described as a pit bull mix.

Police told Channel 3 that the family is heartbroken. They have been providing support and counseling to both the family and the officers who responded to the scene.

The Norwich Police Department said it is investigating the attack and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police.

