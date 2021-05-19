Aggressive confrontation at clothing store leaves manager concerned about mask mandate

National & World

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A confrontation at a Hampden Clothing Boutique captured a customer lashing out at the manager of the store, who told WJZ she repeatedly asked the woman to keep her mask on while inside the store.

Surveillance video captures a customer lashing out on the store manager at Hampden’s Brightside Boutique. The customer is seen charging toward the manager, yelling and slamming her fist on the front desk.

“I’ve never experienced in almost my 10 years in retail someone just continuing to come back and to get that close to me and to come behind the cash rack,” explained Katie Schliser, store manager.

Police responded to Brightside Boutique. No charges were filed.

Last week, Governor Hogan lifted the state’s mask guidelines following CDC recommendations. However, he did say the decision would still be up to individual businesses.

Baltimore City has decided to keep the mask mandate indoors until more people are vaccinated.

The owner of the boutique is concerned that different rules around the state are causing confusion and even anger.

“So messages are mixed and we just kind of need a yes or a no and if we could be given that we would know how to handle that in front of our customers,” said Christie Vazquez, owner.

