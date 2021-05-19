Community invited to woman’s 101st birthday anniversary

National & World

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The community will honor author Wilma Dykeman on Thursday, May 20, on what would have been her 101st birthday, and the public is invited to help celebrate.

The celebration will take place from 3-6 p.m. on Thursday at 8 River Arts Place in Asheville, in the River Arts District.

Dykeman has meant a great deal and been instrumental in the development of the French Broad Riverfront that the community recently named the new greenway after her.

Here is a list of events to commemorate her birthday:

3 pm play reading: Actress Lauren Fortuna will read from an in-progress work: a one-woman play about Wilma Dykeman.

3:30 pm discussion: Jim Stokely from the Wilma Dykeman Legacy and Lauren Fortuna will take your Wilma-related questions on writing, the arts, environmental justice, the French Broad river and the region.

4-6 pm cupcakes and flowers: Wilma’s favorite color was a deep shade of purple, so guests will receive a celebratory cupcake in all shades of violet between 4-6 pm (until they last) on May 20, her birthday. Purple hair = 2 cupcakes. Seeds and flowers available will be available as an alternative!

This event is sponsored by Wilma Dykeman Legacy and the City of Asheville as part of the month-long celebration of the completion of the River Arts District Transportation Improvement Project. The celebration ends Saturday, May 22.

Find remaining events, including the RAD Relay and Rec and Roll, at ashevillenc.gov/river.

