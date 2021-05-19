Couple moves wedding to hospital after bride’s father suffers heart attack

National & World

BEVERLY, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Struck by severe chest pains just before his daughter’s wedding and unable to leave the hospital, it appeared a dad would miss the special day. Thanks to a makeshift ceremony at Beverly Hospital, he was able to walk her down the aisle.

“He calls again and he’s like, ‘I’m not going to make it to your wedding. I need open heart surgery,’” said Melrose bride Alesha Strycharz.

After a groom, the other irreplaceable man at a wedding – is the father of the bride.

“I was like, maybe it’s anxiety, but the minute he said his left arm was hurting I immediately knew it was a heart attack,” Strycharz said.

Edward Strycharz was going to miss his daughter’s day. So the bride and groom, took the wedding to him.

“We called our officiant and said can you meet us at Beverly Hospital for 4 o’clock?” the couple said.

Vendors like photographer Scarlet Roots and videographer Beabout Exposure jumped in their cars and followed along to the hospital. It takes a pretty chill bride to not completely unravel over this kind of emergency.

“That’s one of the things I love most about Alesha is how strong she is. Only she could go through something like this and pull it off like she did,” said groom Bruce Baisch.

But Alesha’s had a really good teacher in life.

“I wanted to show that strength he’s always shown me growing up. I’ve always admired that with him – That humor and his kindness,” she said.

The married couple went on to their venue and guests. The father of the bride went in for successful surgery. The newlyweds’ hearts are full, and his – is fixed.

“Not enough words to thank the team at Beverly Hospital for what they did, truly,” the bride said.

