Duke University’s new athletics director is first woman and person of color to hold that position

Duke University has hired the first woman — and first person of color — to serve as the school’s director of athletics.

The university announced Wednesday that Nina E. King would be replacing Kevin M. White, who is retiring in September after 13 years, as vice president and director of athletics.

King is currently the school’s senior deputy director of athletics for administration and legal affairs and chief of staff.

“I am deeply committed to continuing the strong tradition of academic and athletic excellence at our world-class institution,” King said in a statement. “My priority will be to ensure that the experience is truly elite for our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the entire Duke family. This is a tremendous honor, and I look forward to ushering Duke Athletics into the next chapter.”

University President Vincent E. Price said he is “thrilled” about King’s move into the position.

“In her time at Duke, Nina has demonstrated extraordinary leadership, earning the esteem of our coaches, student-athletes, athletics staff and colleagues in athletics departments across the country,” he said. “Nina is recognized as a committed advocate for inclusive excellence in collegiate athletics, and she has represented Duke on committees of the NCAA, ACC and many other national organizations.”

King has been with the university for 13 years, and previously held positions in the Notre Dame athletics department. Prior to her current position, King was the chief operating officer for Duke Athletics.