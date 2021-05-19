National & World

Click here for updates on this story

STAMPS, Arkansas (KTBS) — For the first time in nearly 20 years, Lafayette County, Ark., is getting a dental practice.

Dr. Giles Willis, a family dentist, is returning home to open a clinic that not only serves the community but gives residents a better quality of life. And every time he walks into his new building near downtown Stamps, he’s reminded of why he wanted to become a dentist.

Nearly two years ago, Willis purchased the building on Thomas Street. It’s the same location where he was once an 8-year-old patient.

Family dentist moves to rural area to provide affordable dental care

His parents didn’t have much money and he struggled with severe pain until he get could two teeth pulled.

“Once I became a dentist, I always wanted to give back. I just kept thinking about some other 8-year-old child maybe going through that same pain, and that I may can help alleviate that pain,” said Willis.

He has been working as a dentist in North Carolina, but says it’s always been one of his goals to return to his childhood hometown and open a dental practice.

Family dentist moves to rural area to provide affordable dental care

Willis said many people in the Lafayette County struggle to have convenient access to dental care.

“I don’t want finances to be an obstacle for people not being able to get the treatment they need, so I’m going to try to work with anybody and everybody as much as I can,” said Willis.

He is also partnering with one of his dental supply companies to offer “Lessons in a Lunch Box” to area schools. The program will teach students ages 5 to 17 good dental habits.

“It was no fault of my own, I ate a lot of candy growing up, but at the same time prevention was not a big thing for us growing up. So now one of my big things for this community is prevention,” said Willis.

Willis said he’s been hosting community fundraisers to help pay for renovations. He also received a grant from the Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation to purchase dental equipment, such as x-ray machines and dental chairs.

Willis’ plan is to serve patients in his hometown with the positive and quality dental experience they deserve.

Family dentist moves to rural area to provide affordable dental care

“I want to be able to serve who need it in a timely fashion, so hopefully in a year from now we’ll be serving way more than I anticipated,” said Willis.

He hopes to welcome the first patients to his new dental clinic later this summer.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.